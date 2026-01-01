Bonterra and CiviCRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but they come with monthly fees, setup costs, and technical complexity. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Bonterra VS Civi CRM
Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees, while CiviCRM requires monthly hosting costs plus payment processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bonterra overwhelms small teams with complex interfaces requiring training, while CiviCRM demands technical expertise for setup and maintenance. Zeffy works right out of the box for any nonprofit team.
Bonterra limits support based on your plan level, while CiviCRM only offers community forums for help. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and chat support to every nonprofit, no matter your budget.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost - no monthly fees, no transaction charges. While Bonterra costs $200+ monthly plus 3% fees and CiviCRM requires technical expertise, Zeffy works right away with donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you emails.
Unlike Bonterra's $200+ monthly fees plus 3% transaction costs, or CiviCRM's setup and maintenance expenses, Zeffy costs nothing. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated and provides simple donor tracking that small nonprofits can use immediately.
Unlike CiviCRM which requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance costs, Zeffy provides ready-to-use donor management tools at zero cost. You get donor profiles, giving history, and automated receipts without needing developers or complex setup.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost. Other platforms charge separately for these features or require expensive add-ons and integrations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
