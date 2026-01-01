Bonterra VS Keela

Bonterra and Keela both offer donor management tools, but they come with monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, email marketing, and donation forms with zero fees — so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Bonterra and Keela charge $200+ monthly fees plus 3% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
Bonterra and Keela require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for any fundraising campaign.
⚡
Bonterra and Keela need complex setup and training. Zeffy gets you fundraising today with simple tools that work right away.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees. You get the same donor tracking and communication tools without the hefty price tag eating into your mission funds.
Keela charges $79+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy provides the same donor management capabilities with zero platform fees, letting you keep 100% of donations for your cause.
Unlike Bonterra and Keela that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All in one platform, all at zero cost.
Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees, while Keela starts at $79+ monthly plus transaction fees. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions instead of mandatory fees, so you keep every dollar donated.
You get the same donor tracking, communication tools, and reporting as Bonterra and Keela, but without the monthly subscription costs. Zeffy's donor management includes contact records, giving history, and automated thank-you emails at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
