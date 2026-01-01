Bonterra and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Neon One
Bonterra and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can give their full amount to your cause.
Bonterra lacks auctions and raffles, while Neon One missing both. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships without extra modules.
Bonterra and Neon One require technical setup and training. Zeffy works right away with simple forms that match your brand and connect to your donor database.
Zeffy gives you powerful donor tracking, relationship management, and automated receipts without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees, you keep every donation and build stronger donor relationships through our simple, effective tools.
Our donor management includes contact tracking, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reporting - all at zero cost. Unlike Neon One's monthly fees plus processing charges, your donors can optionally support our platform while you focus on your mission.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Bonterra's $200+/month plus 3% card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting powerful CRM tools that are simple enough for any team member to use.
While Neon One charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and relationship management features at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you're never charged fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management, event ticketing, online fundraising, and payment processing in one free platform. No technical setup, training requirements, or expensive integrations needed like with Bonterra or Neon One.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
