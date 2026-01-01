Breeze ChMS and CiviCRM help you track donors and manage church data, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event registration, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar donated stays with your church.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Civi CRM

Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, while CiviCRM requires monthly hosting fees plus payment processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees.

Breeze ChMS lacks auction and raffle tools, while CiviCRM requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.

Breeze ChMS offers limited business hours support, while CiviCRM relies on community forums. Zeffy provides unlimited human support.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with built-in payment processing, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus transaction fees. You get comprehensive donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed analytics without any monthly costs or processing fees.
Unlike CiviCRM's complex technical setup and monthly fees, Zeffy provides ready-to-use donor management that works immediately. No coding required, no hosting costs, and no transaction fees - just simple tools that help you focus on your mission.
Zeffy includes donation forms, automated thank-you emails, donor profiles, giving analytics, and tax receipts - all free. Other platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs for these same features, making fundraising expensive.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. While Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus fees and CiviCRM requires technical setup with monthly hosting costs, Zeffy works immediately with no setup, no monthly fees, and no transaction costs.
Zeffy eliminates the biggest barrier to effective donor management: cost. You get donation forms, automated receipts, donor profiles, and detailed giving reports without paying monthly fees or transaction costs that eat into your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
