Breeze ChMS and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Donorperfect
💰
Skip the $72-$99 monthly fees and transaction costs. Zeffy's donor management platform is completely free, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
🎟️
Stop juggling separate auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy runs all your fundraising events and donation campaigns from one simple platform.
🤝
Move beyond basic gift tracking to real donor relationships. Zeffy includes automated thank-you emails, donor insights, and follow-up tools that actually work.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Breeze charges $72/month plus card fees and DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus transaction fees, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without paying for basic features that should be free.
Unlike Breeze ChMS and DonorPerfect, which require third-party payment processors and charge additional transaction fees, Zeffy processes all payments directly with zero fees. We accept credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay without taking a cut. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management. While Breeze ChMS and DonorPerfect focus mainly on tracking donors, Zeffy includes free event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You get a complete fundraising platform without the monthly fees or per-transaction costs that add up with other solutions.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees and DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus transaction fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and get full donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports without monthly subscriptions eating into your budget.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for all major payment types without fees, while Breeze ChMS and DonorPerfect require costly third-party processors. You also get integrated fundraising tools like event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns that would cost extra with other platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
