Breeze Chms VS Keela

Breeze ChMS focuses on church management while Keela specializes in nonprofit donor relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your ministry budget. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools with zero fees so every dollar supports your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, and Keela starts at $59/month plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Breeze ChMS lacks auction and raffle tools, while Keela missing ticketing and store features. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, sales, and campaigns.
🤝
Breeze ChMS and Keela tier their support by what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
We believe nonprofits should keep every dollar donated. While Breeze ChMS charges $72/month and Keela starts at $59/month, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors who choose to support our platform. This means zero monthly fees eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one platform. Track donors, send receipts, and run campaigns, events, auctions, and online stores without juggling multiple systems or paying separate fees for each tool.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus transaction fees on every donation. You keep every dollar donated and get powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Keela's $59/month fees plus 2.9% transaction costs, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. You get the same donor tracking, campaign management, and reporting tools without losing hundreds monthly to software costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, plus more fundraising tools they lack. Zeffy combines donor management with event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all fee-free. While competitors focus on basic CRM, we provide complete fundraising solutions without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript