Breeze ChMS focuses on church management while Neon One offers broader nonprofit tools, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation to grow your ministry or mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Neon One
Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, while Neon One starts at $50/month plus 2.9% transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations.
Breeze ChMS lacks auction and raffle tools, while Neon One charges fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy includes all fundraising features at no cost.
Breeze ChMS and Neon One limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus transaction fees. You keep 100% of every gift with Zeffy's donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting.
Unlike Neon One's $50+ monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs, Zeffy charges zero fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you receive every dollar donated to your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles with no monthly fees or transaction charges. Breeze and Neon One charge for these features separately.
Yes, Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events. While Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus transaction fees and Neon One charges $50+ monthly plus 2.9% per gift, you keep every dollar donated through Zeffy.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, giving history, automated receipts, and detailed reports at no cost. Unlike Breeze and Neon One's paid tiers, you get complete donor management without monthly fees or per-transaction charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
