CharityEngine and CiviCRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both come with ongoing costs that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Civi CRM
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying $550+ monthly costs plus transaction fees.
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management platforms need ongoing technical maintenance and staff training.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and online stores built-in, while donor management systems require separate tools and complex integrations.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While CharityEngine charges $550/month plus card fees and CiviCRM requires monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated while providing complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting.
Zeffy provides an easy-to-use donor database that tracks giving history, contact details, and engagement without technical setup. Unlike CharityEngine's complex system or CiviCRM's technical requirements, Zeffy works right out of the box with no IT expertise needed.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management to include donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all at zero cost. CharityEngine and CiviCRM lack many of these features or require expensive add-ons and integrations.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, while CiviCRM requires monthly fees plus processing costs. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Zeffy works right out of the box with no technical setup required. While CharityEngine requires dedicated staff time to manage complex systems and CiviCRM needs IT expertise for customization, Zeffy lets your team focus on donors instead of wrestling with complicated software.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
