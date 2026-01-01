Little Green Light

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
CiviCRM: N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees
Little Green Light: $45/month - Monthly subscription plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
CiviCRM: $0 - No processing fees charged by CiviCRM; only standard payment processor fees apply.
Little Green Light: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).

Platform fees
CiviCRM: $0 - No platform fees charged.
Little Green Light: $0 - No platform fees – all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price.

Monthly fees
CiviCRM: $15/month - Starter plan in USD for up to 5,000 contacts; other tiers and currencies available.
Little Green Light: $45/month - Plan for up to 2,500 records; higher tiers available and discounts for longer commitments.

Value for money
CiviCRM: 4.0
Little Green Light: 4.9

Features
CiviCRM: 4.0/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires technical setup and training to use effectively.
Little Green Light: 4.9/5 - Intuitive donor management. Easy to learn, minimal setup needed to get started.

Donations
CiviCRM: CiviCRM handles donations through its CiviContribute component, but requires technical setup and doesn't offer built-in payment processing - you'll need to integrate third-party processors and manage transaction fees yourself.
Little Green Light: Basic online donation forms with donor management integration, but limited customization and payment processing options.

Ticketing
CiviCRM: No native event ticketing system - you'd need to use CiviEvent for basic event management, but actual ticket sales require additional plugins or integrations that add complexity and costs.
Little Green Light: No event ticketing system. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and manual attendee data import.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CiviCRM: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through CiviCampaign, but lacks modern social sharing tools and user-friendly campaign pages that donors expect from today's fundraising platforms.
Little Green Light: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign tracking but no comprehensive fundraiser tools or pages.

Auctions
CiviCRM: CiviCRM has no auction functionality - running online auctions would require significant custom development or expensive third-party solutions that don't integrate seamlessly.
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
CiviCRM: CiviCRM doesn't include raffle functionality - you'd need custom development or third-party extensions, which means additional technical work and ongoing maintenance costs.
Little Green Light: No raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket sales tracking.

Online store
CiviCRM: No built-in e-commerce capabilities - selling merchandise requires integrating separate shopping cart solutions or custom development, adding technical complexity to your setup.
Little Green Light: No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, automated renewals, and member communications. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find challenging to manage without dedicated IT support.
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.

Donor Management/CRM
CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides robust donor management with custom fields, relationship tracking, and detailed reporting. However, the learning curve is steep and often requires training or technical expertise to use effectively.
Little Green Light: Little Green Light excels at donor relationship management with robust contact profiles, gift tracking, and reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising teams.

Emails & Newsletter
CiviCRM: CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automated campaigns. The interface can be complex for non-technical users, and email deliverability may require additional configuration and monitoring.
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides basic email capabilities with simple templates and contact segmentation, but lacks advanced automation features and detailed email performance analytics.

Payment Processing
CiviCRM: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Setup involves technical configuration and ongoing maintenance. Processing fees vary by chosen payment processor.
Little Green Light: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Setup involves technical configuration and ongoing maintenance. Processing fees vary by chosen payment processor.

Payment methods
CiviCRM: Donor management only - no payment processing
Little Green Light: Database tracking only - no payment processing

Credit Card Payments
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor database system that doesn't include built-in payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallets

ACH / Bank Transfers
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light is donor management software without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
CiviCRM: 4.0/5
Little Green Light: 4.9/5

Unlimited Support
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community support; paid professional support available
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not offer phone support or office hours
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides extensive documentation and community forums
Little Green Light: Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not offer live chat support
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CiviCRM: Community-driven support with paid professional help available for complex needs
Little Green Light: Support access varies by plan with phone help during business hours only