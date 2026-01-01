LiveImpact

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
Information not available

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees
$150/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
$0
No fee
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
Platform fees
$0
No fee
N/A
No platform transaction fees (included in monthly subscription)
Monthly fees
$15/month
Multi-currency Starter, Essentials, and Pro plans available
$150/month
Pricing varies by plan
Value for money
4.0
4.7

Features
4.0/5
Powerful but complex. Needs technical setup and developer help for most features.
4.7/5
Easy to use but limited. Missing key fundraising tools and charges extra fees.
Donations
Built-in donation processing with customizable forms, but requires technical setup and often needs developer help for advanced features
LiveImpact focuses on donor management and CRM features but lacks built-in donation processing. You'd need to integrate with third-party payment processors.
Ticketing
Event registration available through CiviEvent, but ticketing features are basic and may need customization for complex events
LiveImpact doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need to use separate ticketing software and manually sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through extensions, but limited campaign management tools and requires technical configuration
LiveImpact doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions
CiviCRM doesn't include auction functionality - you'd need to integrate third-party tools or custom development to run fundraising auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No built-in raffle or lottery functionality - would need custom development or third-party integrations to manage raffle campaigns
LiveImpact doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No native e-commerce capabilities - selling merchandise or event items requires additional plugins or integrations with external platforms
LiveImpact doesn't provide e-commerce or online store capabilities. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, renewal tracking, and automated reminders. However, setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing maintenance can be complex for small nonprofit teams.
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
CiviCRM provides robust donor tracking, custom fields, and relationship management. Built for larger organizations, it offers extensive customization but requires significant time investment to learn and maintain properly.
LiveImpact offers donor tracking and basic reporting, but customization options are limited and data export can be restrictive for growing organizations.
Emails & Newsletter
CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features. The interface can be overwhelming for small teams, and email deliverability may require additional technical setup and monitoring.
LiveImpact provides email tools but with limited templates and basic segmentation, making it hard to create engaging donor communications.
Payment Processing
CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration and ongoing maintenance of processor relationships.
CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration and ongoing maintenance of processor relationships.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
No payment processing - donor management only
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - LiveImpact is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - LiveImpact doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor engagement and stewardship, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - LiveImpact specializes in donor relationship management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.0/5
4.7/5
Unlimited Support
CiviCRM offers community support through forums - paid professional support available
LiveImpact offers limited support with response time delays
Phone Support / Office Hours
CiviCRM does not offer phone support or office hours - community-based assistance only
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars
CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars for users
LiveImpact offers occasional training sessions and product demos for users
Help Center
CiviCRM has extensive documentation and community-driven knowledge base
LiveImpact maintains a help center with articles and guides
Email
CiviCRM does not provide live chat support - relies on community forums instead
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Community-driven support with paid professional help available for complex needs
Business-hours support with response delays and limited availability