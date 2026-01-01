ProDon

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing

CiviCRM: N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees
ProDon: N/A - Monthly fees + card fees stack up

Processing fees
CiviCRM: $0 - No fee
ProDon: 0.25% - Transaction fee discounts vary by plan; exact rates are not disclosed.

Platform fees
CiviCRM: $0 - No platform fees
ProDon: N/A - Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).

Monthly fees
CiviCRM: $15/month - Starter plan in USD; pricing varies by currency and plan.
ProDon: $168 per month - Includes cloud hosting and online forms platform; pricing varies by plan and requires a quote.

Value for money
CiviCRM: 4.0
ProDon: 3.0

Features

CiviCRM: 4.0/5 - Powerful but requires technical setup and training to use effectively.
ProDon: 3.0/5 - Basic donor management, but needs third-party tools and manual processes.

Donations
CiviCRM: CiviCRM handles donations through its CiviContribute component with custom forms, recurring gifts, and payment processing - but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find overwhelming.
ProDon: ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.

Ticketing
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers basic event registration through CiviEvent, but lacks dedicated ticketing features like seating charts, ticket types, or streamlined check-in processes that nonprofits need for professional events.
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and manual data synchronization. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers peer-to-peer fundraising through CiviCampaign, but the setup is complex and the donor experience isn't optimized for social sharing and modern fundraising campaigns.
ProDon: ProDon lacks built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Creating fundraising campaigns requires custom development or additional software. Auctions
CiviCRM: CiviCRM doesn't provide auction functionality - nonprofits need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders and payments, creating extra administrative burden.
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations. Raffles
CiviCRM: CiviCRM doesn't include built-in raffle functionality - nonprofits need to use workarounds through custom fields and manual processes, making raffle management time-consuming and error-prone.
ProDon: ProDon doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor record updates. Online store
CiviCRM: CiviCRM lacks e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products - nonprofits must integrate third-party solutions or use separate platforms, creating data silos and extra work.
ProDon: ProDon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions for selling merchandise. Memberships
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, renewal tracking, and automated reminders. However, setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing maintenance can be complex for small nonprofit teams. ProDon: ProDon offers basic membership tracking with manual renewal processes and limited automation for membership communications.

Donor Management/CRM
CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides robust donor tracking, custom fields, and relationship management. While powerful, the system requires significant time investment to learn and configure properly for your organization's needs. ProDon: ProDon offers comprehensive donor profiles and gift tracking, but requires technical expertise to set up and maintain effectively.

Emails & Newsletter
CiviCRM: CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and templates. The interface can be overwhelming for basic email needs, and deliverability may require additional technical setup. ProDon: ProDon provides basic email capabilities but lacks advanced segmentation and automated donor communication workflows.

Payment Processing
CiviCRM: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration that often needs developer assistance. ProDon: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration that often needs developer assistance.

Payment methods

CiviCRM: Donor management only - requires separate payment processor
ProDon: Desktop software with no built-in payment processing

Credit Card Payments
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon is a donor management system that requires third-party payment processors

Apple Pay & Google Pay
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon is desktop-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support

CiviCRM: 4.0/5
ProDon: 3.0/5

Unlimited Support
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community support through forums, but paid professional support is limited
ProDon: ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for general users
ProDon: ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars for users
ProDon: ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides extensive documentation and community-driven help resources
ProDon: ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides

Email
CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not offer live chat support - relies on community forums and email ProDon: ProDon provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CiviCRM: Community-driven support with paid professional help for complex needs
ProDon: Support access varies by subscription tier with business-hour phone help