CiviCRM and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees and require technical setup. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and events so you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission
Zeffy works right out of the box with no technical knowledge required, while donor management systems need developer help
Zeffy includes auction, raffle, and ticketing tools in one platform instead of forcing you to juggle multiple systems
CiviCRM requires technical setup, ongoing maintenance, and separate payment processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - no monthly costs, no transaction charges, just free fundraising tools that work right away.
ProDon charges monthly subscription fees plus payment processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and donation processing completely free, so you keep 100% of every donation to fund your mission.
Yes. While CiviCRM and ProDon require technical expertise and costly integrations, Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one simple platform - all at zero cost.
CiviCRM and ProDon both charge monthly subscription fees plus payment processing costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy provides complete donor management - tracking, segmentation, and communication tools - at zero cost, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that overwhelms small nonprofit teams. ProDon charges subscription fees for basic donor tracking. Zeffy gives you easy donor management with custom fields, automated receipts, and relationship tracking - all free and ready to use.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
