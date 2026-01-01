Sumac

Pricing

Monthly fees plus card fees

Monthly fees plus card fees per gift

Processing fees

$0

No fee

$0

Processing fees for Glass Register; Sumac fees not listed

Platform fees

$0

No platform fees

$0

Platform fees for Glass Register; Sumac fees not listed

Monthly fees

$15/month

Starter plan in USD; pricing varies by currency and plan

$109-$179/month

Sumac plan range; other products may be free

Value for money

4.0

4.2

Features

4.0/5

Powerful but requires technical setup and training to manage effectively.

4.2/5

Feature-rich with dated interface; needs significant training and ongoing maintenance.

Donations

CiviCRM handles donations through its CiviContribute component with payment processing, recurring gifts, and donor management - but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find challenging.

Sumac handles donation processing and donor management, but charges transaction fees on top of payment processor costs.

Ticketing

CiviCRM offers basic event registration through CiviEvent, but lacks dedicated ticketing features like seating charts, ticket types, or smooth checkout experiences that donors expect from modern platforms.

Sumac doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need to use separate ticketing platforms and manually sync attendee data.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

CiviCRM offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through CiviCampaign, but lacks modern social sharing tools and user-friendly campaign creation that makes peer-to-peer fundraising successful.

Sumac offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but requires additional setup and may need third-party integrations for full functionality.

Auctions

CiviCRM doesn't provide auction functionality out of the box - running silent or live auctions requires custom development or costly third-party add-ons that most small nonprofits can't afford.

Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.

Raffles

CiviCRM doesn't include built-in raffle functionality - you'd need custom development or third-party extensions to run raffles, adding complexity and cost to your fundraising efforts.

Sumac doesn't provide raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store

CiviCRM has no native e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products - you'd need to integrate separate shopping cart solutions, creating a disjointed experience for supporters.

Sumac doesn't include built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools separately.

Memberships

CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, renewal tracking, and automated reminders. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find challenging to manage without dedicated IT support.

Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can be challenging for small nonprofits without dedicated IT staff.

Donor Management/CRM

CiviCRM provides robust donor management with detailed contact records, donation history, and relationship tracking. While powerful, the system's complexity often requires training and ongoing technical support to use effectively.

Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking, gift processing, and reporting capabilities. While feature-rich, the interface feels dated and requires significant training time. Many features are buried in complex menus that slow down daily tasks.

Emails & Newsletter

CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features. The system allows for targeted campaigns based on donor data, but the interface can be overwhelming for staff who aren't tech-savvy.

Sumac includes basic email marketing tools with templates and contact segmentation. However, the email editor is outdated and lacks modern design flexibility. Advanced email features require additional paid modules.

Payment Processing

CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and technical configuration. Transaction fees depend on your chosen processor, and setup can be complex for organizations without technical expertise.

CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and technical configuration. Transaction fees depend on your chosen processor, and setup can be complex for organizations without technical expertise. You'd need to use separate ticketing platforms and manually sync attendee data.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through CiviCampaign, but lacks modern social sharing tools and user-friendly campaign creation that makes peer-to-peer fundraising successful.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but requires additional setup and may need third-party integrations for full functionality.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM doesn't provide auction functionality out of the box - running silent or live auctions requires custom development or costly third-party add-ons that most small nonprofits can't afford.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM doesn't include built-in raffle functionality - you'd need custom development or third-party extensions to run raffles, adding complexity and cost to your fundraising efforts.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac doesn't provide raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM has no native e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products - you'd need to integrate separate shopping cart solutions, creating a disjointed experience for supporters.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac doesn't include built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools separately.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, renewal tracking, and automated reminders. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find challenging to manage without dedicated IT support.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can be challenging for small nonprofits without dedicated IT staff.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM provides robust donor management with detailed contact records, donation history, and relationship tracking. While powerful, the system's complexity often requires training and ongoing technical support to use effectively.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking, gift processing, and reporting capabilities. While feature-rich, the interface feels dated and requires significant training time. Many features are buried in complex menus that slow down daily tasks.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features. The system allows for targeted campaigns based on donor data, but the interface can be overwhelming for staff who aren't tech-savvy.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Sumac includes basic email marketing tools with templates and contact segmentation. However, the email editor is outdated and lacks modern design flexibility. Advanced email features require additional paid modules.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and technical configuration. Transaction fees depend on your chosen processor, and setup can be complex for organizations without technical expertise.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and technical configuration. Transaction fees depend on your chosen processor, and setup can be complex for organizations without technical expertise.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

Donor management only, no payment processing

Limited payments through third-party processors

Credit Card Payments

Not supported - CiviCRM is a donor management system that requires third-party payment processors

Limited support - Requires third-party payment processor integration for credit card processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay

Not supported - CiviCRM doesn't handle payments directly and relies on external payment gateways

Not supported - No native mobile wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers

Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management and communications, not payment processing

Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App

Not supported - CiviCRM is a web-based donor management platform without mobile payment capabilities

Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support

4.0/5

4.2/5

Unlimited Support

CiviCRM offers community support through forums, but paid professional support is limited

Sumac offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours

CiviCRM does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for general users

Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars

CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars for users

Sumac offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center

CiviCRM provides extensive documentation and community-driven help resources

Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation

Email

CiviCRM does not offer live chat support - relies on community forums and email

Sumac provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team

Community forums and documentation with paid professional support options for complex needs

Tiered support by subscription level with phone and chat during business hours relies on community forums and email</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Sumac provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Community forums and documentation with paid professional support options for complex needs</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support by subscription level with phone and chat during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>