CiviCRM and Veracross help you track donors and manage relationships, but they come with setup complexity and ongoing costs. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Civi CRM VS Veracross
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs and monthly subscriptions
⚙️
Zeffy works right out of the box with donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management that small teams can use without technical expertise
🤝
Zeffy provides live chat, phone support, and dedicated onboarding to help you succeed, not just community forums and limited business hours
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no monthly fees or transaction costs, while CiviCRM requires monthly fees plus payment processing fees. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while CiviCRM needs technical expertise and ongoing maintenance that small nonprofits often can't afford.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with dedicated fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and event ticketing at zero cost. Veracross focuses on school administration and lacks essential nonprofit features like auction management, online stores, and comprehensive donor engagement tools.
Zeffy requires no technical setup or developer assistance. Your team can start fundraising immediately with built-in payment processing, automated donor receipts, and intuitive campaign creation. Unlike complex systems that need ongoing maintenance, Zeffy handles everything so you can focus on your mission.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost with built-in payment processing, automated receipts, and easy campaign tracking. CiviCRM requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance costs, while Veracross lacks essential nonprofit tools like auction management and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Zeffy eliminates monthly fees and transaction costs that eat into your donations. While CiviCRM and Veracross charge monthly fees plus payment processing costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
