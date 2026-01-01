CiviCRM and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Civi CRM VS Zoho CRM
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of monthly subscriptions and transaction costs.
Zeffy works right out of the box with donation forms, email templates, and donor tracking that require no technical knowledge to set up.
Zeffy includes donation pages, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero fees. While CiviCRM and Zoho CRM track donors, they require separate payment systems and technical setup. Zeffy handles everything in one platform without monthly costs or transaction fees.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. CiviCRM charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, while Zoho CRM costs $20 per user monthly plus add-on expenses. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising with built-in payment processing. CiviCRM and Zoho CRM lack these features and require complex integrations or separate software to run fundraising events effectively.
Zeffy gives you donor management that actually works without the headaches. While CiviCRM requires technical setup and Zoho CRM needs expensive add-ons, Zeffy handles donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship building in one simple platform at zero cost.
Zeffy automatically captures donor data from every donation, creates detailed profiles, and tracks giving history without manual data entry. CiviCRM and Zoho CRM require separate payment systems and complex integrations that often break or need constant maintenance.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
