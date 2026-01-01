Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% per donation. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised — $2,000 gone on every $10,000 campaign.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Click & Pledge VS Snap! Raise
💯
Click & Pledge charges 5.65% + $25/month and Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every raffle ticket, donation, and event registration goes straight to your mission.
🆓
Click & Pledge requires paid plans for peer-to-peer and ticketing, and Snap! Raise only offers campaign tools built for schools. Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, memberships, donor CRM, and email in one place with no upgrades required.
🚀
Click & Pledge requires merchant accounts and onboarding calls before you can accept donations, and Snap! Raise locks you into managed campaigns. Zeffy lets you create your first raffle or donation form in minutes and start fundraising right away.
Yes. Zeffy connects with tools like Mailchimp, QuickBooks, and Salesforce so you can keep your current setup. Click & Pledge requires paid integrations, and Snap! Raise doesn't offer CRM connections since it's built for schools, not nonprofits.
Absolutely. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Click & Pledge charges processing fees on all payments, and Snap! Raise only takes credit cards with a 20% platform cut.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly charges. Click & Pledge charges $25/month plus 5.65% in fees, while Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, memberships, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Click & Pledge locks key features behind paid tiers, and Snap! Raise only focuses on school campaigns. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, fee-free.
No. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with a simple signup. Click & Pledge requires merchant accounts and setup calls, while Snap! Raise needs campaign configuration. With Zeffy, just sign up and start accepting donations today.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
