ClickBid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% per transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Both platforms cost thousands — Zeffy gives you the same tools free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clickbid VS Snap! Raise
💰
Clickbid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% on every bid. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw, basket raffle, or peer-to-peer campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
📆
Clickbid is built for annual galas. Snap! Raise runs short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donations, memberships, events, and donor tools that work all year without paying platform fees or waiting for campaign windows.
🚀
Clickbid requires training webinars and auction setup. Snap! Raise needs onboarding calls. Zeffy lets you create your first form in minutes and start raising funds right away without gatekeepers or delays.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or transaction costs. Clickbid charges $895 per year plus 3.5% on every transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your mission.
Yes. Unlike Clickbid (auction-focused) or Snap! Raise (school campaigns), Zeffy supports donations, memberships, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. One platform for all your fundraising needs.
No. Create your first form in minutes and start raising funds right away. Clickbid requires training webinars and complex setup. Snap! Raise needs onboarding calls. Zeffy works immediately.
Yes, Zeffy works for every type of nonprofit. Unlike Clickbid (auction-focused) or Snap! Raise (school campaigns only), Zeffy serves animal rescues, food banks, churches, sports clubs, and more with zero fees.
Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay — all fee-free. Clickbid limits payments to auction events only. Snap! Raise only takes credit cards with no modern payment options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
