Clickbid VS Snap! Raise

ClickBid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% per transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Both platforms cost thousands — Zeffy gives you the same tools free.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Snap! Raise
Clickbid
Clickbid VS Snap! Raise: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Clickbid
Snap! Raise
Snap! Raise
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Snap! Raise?

Why Zeffy over Clickbid and Snap! Raise?

Why choose Zeffy over Clickbid and Snap! Raise if you're a nonprofit

Keep 100% of every raffle ticket sold

Clickbid charges $895 upfront plus 3.5% on every bid. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw, basket raffle, or peer-to-peer campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.

Run campaigns year-round, not just once a year

Clickbid is built for annual galas. Snap! Raise runs short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donations, memberships, events, and donor tools that work all year without paying platform fees or waiting for campaign windows.

Start fundraising today, not after training calls

Clickbid requires training webinars and auction setup. Snap! Raise needs onboarding calls. Zeffy lets you create your first form in minutes and start raising funds right away without gatekeepers or delays.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Snap! Raise

Frequently asked questions

How much does Zeffy cost compared to Clickbid and Snap! Raise?

Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or transaction costs. Clickbid charges $895 per year plus 3.5% on every transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your mission.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just auctions or peer-to-peer campaigns?

Yes. Unlike Clickbid (auction-focused) or Snap! Raise (school campaigns), Zeffy supports donations, memberships, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. One platform for all your fundraising needs.

Do I need training to start using Zeffy?

No. Create your first form in minutes and start raising funds right away. Clickbid requires training webinars and complex setup. Snap! Raise needs onboarding calls. Zeffy works immediately.

Does Zeffy work for all types of nonprofits or just specific ones?

Yes, Zeffy works for every type of nonprofit. Unlike Clickbid (auction-focused) or Snap! Raise (school campaigns only), Zeffy serves animal rescues, food banks, churches, sports clubs, and more with zero fees.

What payment methods can my donors use with Zeffy?

Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay — all fee-free. Clickbid limits payments to auction events only. Snap! Raise only takes credit cards with no modern payment options.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we'd need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Masey, Loose Ends.

"We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations."
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

