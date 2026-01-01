Crowdchange charges 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees up to $259. Both platforms take money from your mission — $600 vs $395 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees, and Qgiv charges up to $259/month plus 3.95% per transaction. Zeffy is 100% free, so your donors' full contributions go directly to your mission.
Crowdchange locks raffles behind paid plans, and Qgiv charges $259/month for peer-to-peer and auctions. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools at no cost, so you can launch any campaign without budgeting for software.
Crowdchange offers card payments only, and Qgiv requires separate hardware for in-person giving. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and tap-to-pay from any phone — all fee-free.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Crowdchange charges 6% plus processing fees on every donation, which means an $8 loss on every $100 gift. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer fundraising at no cost. You can launch team campaigns, track individual fundraisers, and manage donations without paying monthly fees or add-on charges.
No. Zeffy gives you full access to donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and email tools from day one. Crowdchange locks advanced features behind paid tiers, forcing you to choose between functionality and affordability.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions and raffles at no cost, so you can host fundraising events year-round without monthly bills. Crowdchange doesn't offer auctions, and Qgiv charges $259/month for these features.
Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times from nonprofit experts. Other platforms tier support by payment plans or focus on corporate clients, not small nonprofits like yours.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
