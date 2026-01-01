Crowdchange takes $600 from every $10,000 raised. Snap! Raise takes $2,000. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Crowdchange VS Snap! Raise
💸
Crowdchange charges 6% and Snap! Raise takes 20% of every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of what your community gives goes directly to your mission.
🤝
Crowdchange and Snap! Raise pull platform fees from every donation before you see a cent. Zeffy asks donors for a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits like yours.
📆
Crowdchange and Snap! Raise focus on campaign-based fundraising with limited donor tools. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing so you can build lasting relationships year-round.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. While Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees and Snap! Raise takes 20% of every donation, Zeffy keeps your donors' full contributions with your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and more from day one at no cost. Unlike platforms that lock features behind paid tiers or focus only on campaign-based fundraising, Zeffy supports your ongoing mission work.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support from people who understand nonprofits. No corporate-focused help docs or school-only guidance — just real support for your mission, completely free.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Both Crowdchange and Snap! Raise limit you to credit cards only, missing opportunities for larger donations through bank transfers.
No. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management from day one at no cost. Crowdchange locks advanced features behind paid plans, while Snap! Raise focuses only on school campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript