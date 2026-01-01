Crowdchange takes 6% plus processing fees on every donation. Subsplash charges 2.99% + $0.30. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $6,000 vs $2,990 on every $100,000 raised.
Crowdchange VS Subsplash
Crowdchange charges 6% plus card fees. Subsplash takes 2.99% per gift. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Crowdchange and Subsplash skim fees from every donation. Zeffy covers all processing costs, so your supporters' full contributions fund your work — not someone else's bottom line.
Crowdchange was built for personal campaigns. Subsplash was designed for churches. Zeffy gives nonprofits donation forms, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one place — with zero fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Crowdchange takes 6% plus card fees, and Subsplash charges 2.99% per donation. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at no cost. Crowdchange requires paid plans for raffles, and Subsplash doesn't offer these tools at all. You get everything you need to diversify your fundraising without extra charges.
No. Zeffy gives you full donor CRM, unlimited email campaigns, and tax receipts from day one. Other all-in-one platforms lock advanced features behind paid tiers or focus on corporate clients instead of nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes tap-to-pay on any phone, so your team can collect donations at events without card readers or fees. Crowdchange and Subsplash require separate hardware or third-party solutions for in-person giving.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support from people who understand nonprofits. Crowdchange focuses on corporate clients, and Subsplash reserves priority support for higher-paying plans.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
