All-in-one Fundraising Features

Zero-Fees on Transactions

All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing

Varies
6% platform cut + card fees

Varies
3% + card fees per gift

Processing fees
2.3% + $0.30
per transaction (VISA/Mastercard)

2.99% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards; 1% with no fixed fee for ACH (bank account)

Platform fees
6%
platform cut

N/A
Included in monthly subscription; no separate platform fees for giving

Monthly fees
$0
No subscription fee

$0
$0/month for Subsplash Giving; platform fees starting at $99/month for broader services

Value for money
4.8

4.2

Features

4.7/5
Campaign-focused platform with strong peer-to-peer tools but limited donor management.

4.4/5
Church-first platform with solid giving tools but missing auction and raffle features for nonprofits.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require paid plans.

Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give, built primarily for churches.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management and built-in check-in tools.

Event registration and ticketing available but requires a paid plan and support setup.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual fundraiser pages and team leaderboards.

Peer-to-peer campaigns available with limited customization compared to dedicated platforms.

Auctions
No auction features; focuses on peer-to-peer and crowdfunding, limiting fundraising variety. No auction tools; focuses on church engagement and giving rather than fundraising events.

Raffles
Raffle campaigns with ticket sales and winner selection; requires a paid plan to unlock. No raffle tools; requires a separate platform to run compliant fundraising raffles. Online store
Product sales and merchandise store with inventory tracking and order management.

Digital content and product store geared toward sermon downloads and church merchandise.

Memberships
No membership management; designed for campaign-based fundraising, not ongoing member relationships. Member directory and group management tools tailored to church communities, not traditional nonprofit memberships.

Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data and campaign tracking with limited CRM features compared to dedicated systems.

Donor profiles with giving history and engagement tracking, but church-focused rather than nonprofit-ready.

Emails & Newsletter
Campaign update emails and donor notifications with limited templates and automation.

Push notifications and in-app messaging with limited traditional email campaign tools for donor newsletters.

Payment Processing
Stripe integration; 6% platform fee plus 2.3% + $0.30 processing fees per transaction. Card processing at 2.99% + $0.30; ACH available for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction.

Payment methods

Credit cards only; ACH, digital wallets, and in-person payments not supported.

Cards and limited ACH; digital wallets mobile-only and in-person tools not available.

Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards; charges a 6% platform fee plus card processing costs.

Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Subsplash Giving; requires their processor and monthly platform fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallet support not clearly available; donors may need to enter card details manually.

Digital wallets not available on web checkout forms; supported in the mobile app only.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported; only card payments are accepted.

Supports ACH bank transfers for recurring gifts only; one-time donations must use credit cards.

Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; online platform only and events require separate hardware.

Native in-person payment app not available; events require separate hardware or third-party solutions.

Customer Support

N/A

4.2/5

Unlimited Support
Support built for corporate clients, not nonprofits - email-only help with unclear response times

Support gated by pricing tier - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams

Phone Support / Office Hours
No clear phone support or scheduled calls mentioned - platform appears to rely on email and chat only Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages

Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - built for corporate giving programs, not mission-driven organizations Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training

Help Center
Basic help center and documentation exist but resources are limited and not tailored to nonprofit fundraising

Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides but built for churches, not nonprofits

Email
Email support available but response times are unclear and there is no dedicated nonprofit support team

Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to enterprise customers Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for corporate clients, not nonprofits — email-only help with unclear response times

Support gated by pricing tier — priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams priority given to enterprise customers</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for corporate clients, not nonprofits — email-only help with unclear response times</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support gated by pricing tier — priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>