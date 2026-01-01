Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation while FirstGiving takes up to 7.5%. Both platforms charge fees — $2,950 vs $7,500 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation and FirstGiving takes up to 7.5%. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar your supporters give goes straight to your mission.
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout and FirstGiving requires manual card entry. Zeffy accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH with no extra steps or awkward fee requests.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer and advanced features behind paid plans starting at $150/month. FirstGiving is being phased into an enterprise model. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email tools right away with no paywalls.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. FirstGiving takes up to 7.5% per donation. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $750 to FirstGiving but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM tools right away. Both Donorbox and FirstGiving lock key features behind paid plans or enterprise packages starting at $150/month.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Donorbox has 24-48 hour email delays during peak seasons. FirstGiving is being phased out with support focused on enterprise migrations, not small nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes auction and raffle tools at no cost. List items, track bids, and sell raffle tickets while keeping 100%. Donorbox and FirstGiving don't offer these features, forcing you to use separate platforms that charge their own fees.
No. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers with zero fees. FirstGiving only takes cards and bank transfers manually. Donorbox has digital wallets but charges 2.95% on every transaction.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
