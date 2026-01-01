Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. JustGiving takes $500. Compare two paid platforms that charge nonprofits to fundraise.
Donorbox VS JustGiving
JustGiving charges 5% and Donorbox charges 2.95% on every ticket. Zeffy is 100% free, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps every dollar for your mission.
JustGiving's support runs on UK hours and UK charity rules. Zeffy's team answers fast, knows US raffle compliance, and helps you stay legal without the runaround.
JustGiving and Donorbox don't offer raffle tools, so you're stuck patching together separate platforms. Zeffy handles ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance tracking in one fee-free system.
Yes. Zeffy's tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team accept donations from their phone at events, galas, or community gatherings. No card readers, no monthly device fees, no setup costs. Donorbox charges $80/month for their kiosk, and JustGiving doesn't offer in-person tools at all.
No. Zeffy handles auctions, raffles, online stores, and memberships alongside your regular donations — all fee-free. Donorbox and JustGiving don't offer these tools, so you'd need to pay for and manage multiple platforms to run the same campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and JustGiving takes up to 5%, you keep every dollar raised with Zeffy. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $500 to JustGiving but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, online stores, and donor management all fee-free. Other platforms either charge extra for these features or require separate tools, but Zeffy includes everything from day one.
Absolutely. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules and compliance requirements. You'll get fast answers during your working hours, not responses timed to UK business schedules like JustGiving or slow email-only support like Donorbox.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
