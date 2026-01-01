Donorbox takes 2.95% from every donation while PTOffice charges $849 annually plus processing fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — compare features, support, and real costs before choosing your fundraising platform.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS PTOffice
💸
PTOffice charges $399–$849 per year and Donorbox takes 2.95% per transaction. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
❤️
PTOffice and Donorbox both charge processing fees that add up fast. Zeffy covers all fees, so your donors give once and you keep everything.
🚀
PTOffice requires annual commitments and Donorbox locks features behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and CRM tools right away with zero fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or annual subscriptions. Most all-in-one platforms charge 2.95-5% per donation plus processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295-$500 to fees but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or require expensive add-ons to get the same tools.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer fundraising, silent auctions, raffles, and online stores at no cost. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans, and PTOffice has no auction tools at all.
Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. PTOffice only takes credit cards, and Donorbox charges 2.95% on all payment methods including ACH.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript