Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees starting at $40. Both take money from your mission — compare the costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees starting at $40. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer, auctions, and CRM with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly costs.
Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans and Qgiv charges $259/month for team fundraising. Zeffy includes everything upfront — no paywalls, no add-ons, no surprise costs when you need a new feature.
Donorbox offers email-only support with 24-48 hour waits and Qgiv reserves priority help for paid customers. Zeffy gives you unlimited live chat, email, and phone support from real people who understand small nonprofits — free, always.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions and raffles at no cost, so you can host fundraising events without losing a percentage to fees. Donorbox requires external platforms for auctions, while Qgiv charges add-on fees on top of their monthly subscription.
Zeffy offers free support year-round with 2-6 hour response times, even during peak giving seasons. Donorbox slows down during busy periods, and Qgiv reserves priority help for paid customers only.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or transaction fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees, while Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees starting at $40. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $395+ to Qgiv, but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost, so you can launch team fundraisers and track individual pages without monthly bills. Donorbox locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans starting at $150/month, while Qgiv charges $259/month for this feature.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors, so giving stays simple and transparent. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but there's no fee math or awkward conversations about covering costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
