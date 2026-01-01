Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus 2.9% fees. Both take money from your mission — $2,950 vs $4,188 on $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Salsa Labs
Donorbox takes 2.95% per ticket and Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of ticket sales for your mission.
Donorbox and Salsa Labs don't offer built-in raffle tools, so you're stuck patching together forms or paying for separate platforms. Zeffy gives you compliant raffle hosting, ticket tracking, and winner selection in one place with no fees.
Donorbox locks features behind paid plans and Salsa Labs requires onboarding calls. Zeffy works right away — set ticket limits, track sales, and run your raffle today without upgrades or training.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus 2.9% processing fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox and over $4,000 annually to Salsa Labs.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, CRM, and email tools right away. Both Donorbox and Salsa Labs lock key features behind paid plans starting at $150-349/month.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple. No fee calculations, no monthly bills, no surprises.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, check-in tools, and attendee management with zero fees. Donorbox requires paid plans for ticketing features, and Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus processing fees for event tools.
Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support year-round with no extra cost. Donorbox slows down during peak seasons with 24-48 hour email waits. Salsa Labs requires paid plans for priority support.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
