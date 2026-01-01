Donorbox takes $2,950 from every $100,000 raised. Snap! Raise takes $20,000. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Snap Raise
✂️
Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation and Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every gift goes directly to your mission.
🤝
Donorbox asks donors to calculate fees at checkout and Snap! Raise quietly skims 20% off the top. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so giving feels simple and trustworthy.
🚀
Donorbox locks features behind paid plans and Snap! Raise requires campaign setup calls. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing right away — no upgrades, no waiting.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly costs, or processing fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $2,000 to Snap! Raise, but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, donor management, and email tools right away. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge hefty platform fees to access their full toolkit.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations or awkward checkout requests.
Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support with real people who understand nonprofits. Get answers in hours, not days. Donorbox only offers email and chat with 24-48 hour wait times, while Snap! Raise focuses on school-specific support that may not fit your nonprofit's needs.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and in-person payments through our tap-to-pay app — all with zero fees. Donorbox charges platform fees on all payments, and Snap! Raise only accepts credit cards with limited payment options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript