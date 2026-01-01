DonorDock and DonorSnap both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email follow-ups with zero fees — so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donordock VS Donorsnap
💸
Keep every dollar raised instead of paying $98+ monthly fees and card processing costs that eat into your mission funding
🧩
Run your entire fundraising operation without juggling multiple platforms or paying for features you can't use
⚡
Accept donations, sell tickets, and process payments instantly without connecting external processors or paying setup fees
DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees, while DonorSnap adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees. You keep 100% of donations while getting automated receipts, detailed reporting, and donor tracking. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Traditional donor management platforms like DonorDock and DonorSnap only track donors but require separate tools for payments, events, and fundraising. Zeffy includes everything: donor management, payment processing, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees. While DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees and DonorSnap adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs, Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at no cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike DonorDock and DonorSnap that require separate payment processors with additional fees, Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for all major cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero transaction fees. You keep 100% of every donation while getting complete donor data automatically.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management. While DonorDock and DonorSnap focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, and raffles all in one platform. You get everything you need to grow your nonprofit without paying multiple vendors.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
