Donorfy VS Keela

Donorfy and Keela help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy and Keela charge monthly fees that scale with your database plus transaction fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar donated.
Donorfy and Keela focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise in one platform.
Donorfy and Keela offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Donorfy and Keela charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your fundraising. You keep 100% of every gift.
Unlike Donorfy's scaling monthly fees or Keela's 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, Zeffy is completely free. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's optional.
Yes! While Donorfy and Keela focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy includes ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy tracks donors, gifts, and engagement just like Donorfy and Keela, but without monthly fees or transaction costs. While they charge for database size or processing, you keep every dollar donated.
Your donor management stays free forever with Zeffy, no matter how many supporters you add. Donorfy charges more as your database grows, and Keela takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every gift.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
