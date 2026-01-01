Donorfy VS Kindful

Donorfy and Kindful help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Donorfy and Kindful charge monthly fees that grow with your donor database. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar raised.
🎟️
Donorfy and Kindful focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
🔗
Donorfy and Kindful require third-party payment processors with extra fees. Zeffy processes all payments directly with zero transaction costs.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. While Donorfy and Kindful charge monthly fees that grow with your database, Zeffy gives you complete donor profiles, gift tracking, and relationship tools without any platform fees.
Traditional donor management platforms like Donorfy and Kindful charge $100+ monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy provides the same CRM features with built-in payment processing, keeping 100% of donations in your hands.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database plus transaction fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations and offers the same CRM features at no cost.
Zeffy provides full donor profiles and gift tracking without the $119+ monthly fees that Kindful charges. You get the same donor insights and relationship management tools, but donors can leave voluntary contributions instead of mandatory fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Unlike Donorfy or Kindful that focus only on CRM features, Zeffy handles payments, donor tracking, and relationship building with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
