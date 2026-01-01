Donorfy and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Neon One
Donorfy and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donor stewardship actually builds relationships instead of paying platform costs.
Donorfy and Neon One focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and store tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise and engage supporters.
Donorfy and Neon One limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of size or donation volume.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While platforms like Donorfy and Neon One charge monthly fees that grow with your database, Zeffy tracks donors, processes gifts, and manages campaigns without any platform fees.
Zeffy costs nothing while Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with database size and Neon One charges $50+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Your donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization pays zero platform fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size plus transaction fees, Zeffy tracks all your donor relationships, gifts, and communications at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy offers everything Neon One does without the monthly fees or transaction costs. While Neon One charges $50+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation, Zeffy provides donor management, fundraising tools, and event ticketing with zero platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities in one platform. Unlike Donorfy which focuses only on donor data or Neon One which charges fees on every transaction, Zeffy handles donations, events, and donor relationships fee-free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
