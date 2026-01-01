DonorPerfect and StratusLive help you track donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Stratus Live
DonorPerfect and StratusLive charge $99/month plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave voluntary contributions instead.
DonorPerfect and StratusLive focus on donor data but lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools plus donor management.
DonorPerfect and StratusLive require separate platforms for events and sales. Zeffy provides auctions, ticketing, stores, and peer-to-peer in one place.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike DonorPerfect's $99/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting comprehensive CRM features, automated receipts, and donor insights.
While StratusLive charges $99/month plus processing fees, Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management capabilities at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but there are no required fees.
Yes! Unlike DonorPerfect and StratusLive that focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes free online donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all in one platform with no fees.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While DonorPerfect and StratusLive charge $99/month plus fees for basic CRM features, Zeffy includes donor tracking, online donations, events, and campaigns - all free.
Unlike traditional donor management systems that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors. You get full CRM capabilities, automated receipts, and donor insights without any required fees eating into your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
