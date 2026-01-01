DonorSearch and DonorDock help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Donor Search VS Donordock
DonorSearch and DonorDock charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
DonorSearch only finds prospects and DonorDock just tracks donors. Zeffy includes donation pages, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
DonorSearch and DonorDock limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
DonorSearch focuses on prospect research but lacks donation processing and donor engagement tools. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero-fee donations, built-in CRM, and email marketing - all in one platform without monthly costs.
DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees and lacks fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns and event ticketing. Zeffy provides all these features at zero cost, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes. While DonorSearch and DonorDock require separate tools for payments, events, and marketing, Zeffy combines donor management, donation processing, event ticketing, and email campaigns in one free platform.
Unlike DonorSearch which only does prospect research or DonorDock which charges $98/month, Zeffy combines donor management, donation processing, and fundraising tools in one free platform. Track donors, process gifts, and run campaigns without monthly costs.
DonorSearch requires custom pricing plus separate payment tools, while DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support the platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
