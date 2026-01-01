DonorSnap and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Donorperfect
💸
Keep 100% of donations while managing donors better than DonorSnap or DonorPerfect
🧾
DonorSnap and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
🎟️
DonorSnap and DonorPerfect focus on donor data but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise and manage donors.
🤝
DonorSnap and DonorPerfect offer limited support tiers during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, at no extra cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of what donors give. You get modern donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reporting that actually helps you build stronger relationships.
DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus processing fees, which adds up fast for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers the same donor management features at zero cost. You get donation tracking, donor communications, and reporting tools without the hefty price tag. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike DonorSnap and DonorPerfect that focus only on donor data, Zeffy is your complete fundraising toolkit. Run events with ticketing, sell raffle tickets, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, and manage memberships. Everything connects to your donor records automatically, giving you one platform for all your fundraising needs.
Traditional donor management systems like DonorSnap and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. Track donations, send automated thank-yous, and build donor relationships without fees eating into your budget.
Unlike DonorSnap's monthly fees or DonorPerfect's $99/month cost, Zeffy charges nothing for donor management. You keep 100% of donations while getting modern CRM features. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but there's no pressure or requirement.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
