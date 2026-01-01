Enthuse charges 1.9% + 20p per donation. Qgiv takes 3.95% + $0.30 plus monthly fees up to $259. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse takes 1.9% + 20p per transaction and charges up to £39.99/month for features. Qgiv charges 3.95% + 30¢ plus up to $259/month for peer-to-peer. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of what you raise stays with your mission.
Enthuse locks peer-to-peer behind paid plans. Qgiv charges $259/month just to access team fundraising. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, team pages, and progress tracking at no cost — so you can launch fundraisers without budgeting for software.
Enthuse offers phone support during UK hours only. Qgiv reserves priority help for paid customers starting at $100/month. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, email, and phone support with a 2–6 hour response time — no plan upgrades required.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at no cost. Enthuse doesn't offer auctions and charges extra for raffles, while Qgiv requires their $259/month plan for auctions plus add-on fees for raffles.
With Zeffy, absolutely. We offer free support built for US nonprofits with 2-6 hour response times. Enthuse operates on UK hours with UK-focused resources, while Qgiv reserves priority support for paid customers only.
Yes. Zeffy charges no monthly fees, platform fees, or transaction fees on donations, events, auctions, or any fundraising activity. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so nonprofits keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Unlike other platforms that charge monthly fees for basic features, every tool is free from day one.
Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help. Our team responds within 2-6 hours and understands small nonprofits. No tiered support or paid plans required to get the help you need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
