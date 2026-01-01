Enthuse charges 1.9% + 20p per donation. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised — $2,000 on every $10,000 going to fees, not your mission.
Enthuse VS Snap! Raise
Enthuse charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise, and both platforms make you pay more to unlock the tools you need. Zeffy charges zero fees and gives you full access to donations, ticketing, raffles, CRM, and email tools from day one.
Enthuse requires paid plans to access ticketing and peer-to-peer tools, Snap! Raise has no donor management or tax receipts, and both platforms limit what you can do without upgrading. Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool at no cost so you can run campaigns, track donors, and send emails without hitting a paywall.
Enthuse's support hours follow UK time zones and their help center focuses on UK charity regulations, Snap! Raise is designed for school campaigns and doesn't address the needs of other nonprofit missions. Zeffy was built specifically for US nonprofits with US-based support, compliance tools, and resources that match how you actually fundraise.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Enthuse charges £19.99-£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
Yes. Unlike Enthuse, which locks most features behind paid plans, or Snap! Raise, which focuses only on school campaigns, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, donor management, and email tools — all fee-free and built for any nonprofit.
No. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams who need to launch fast. Create your first donation form in under 30 minutes without complex setup, training calls, or waiting for overseas support. Just sign up and start fundraising today.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers with zero fees, so large donations go straight to your mission. Both Enthuse and Snap! Raise only accept credit cards, missing cost-effective options for major gifts.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support built for US nonprofits. Enthuse's support follows UK time zones and regulations. Snap! Raise focuses on school processes that may not fit your nonprofit.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
