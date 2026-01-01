Eventeny and Swell Fundraising help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete event management plus donation forms, ticketing, and donor tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Evently VS Swell Fundraising
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Eventeny charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, while Swell takes 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
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Eventeny and Swell focus on event ticketing but lack donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy gives you everything you need to build lasting donor relationships.
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Eventeny and Swell offer limited support tiers based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization, because your mission matters regardless of your budget.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all event tickets and donations, while Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Swell's 5% platform fee plus card processing fees, Zeffy offers complete event management with zero platform fees. You get ticketing, donations, and registration tools without losing money to processing costs that eat into your fundraising goals.
Zeffy combines full event management with zero-fee fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. While competitors focus only on ticketing with costly fees, we help you raise more money across all your fundraising activities.
Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, while Swell takes 5% platform fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees on all tickets and donations, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised from your events.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic ticketing to include auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management tools. Unlike Evently and Swell that focus only on event management, we provide complete fundraising solutions without fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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