EveryAction and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS E Tapestry
EveryAction charges $109/month plus card fees, eTapestry adds $600/year on top of monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
While EveryAction and eTapestry require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing, Zeffy includes everything in one platform at no cost.
Skip the complex setup and overwhelming interfaces. Zeffy gives you donor management that actually helps small teams build relationships, not just track data.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or setup charges. Unlike EveryAction's $109/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting easy-to-use tools that don't require technical expertise.
While eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and reporting without the complexity or costs that make eTapestry challenging for small teams.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all free. Unlike EveryAction or eTapestry that focus only on donor tracking, you get complete fundraising tools in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports without the complexity of traditional CRM systems that require technical expertise to set up and manage.
Unlike EveryAction's $109/month plus card fees, Zeffy costs nothing. You get the same donor tracking and management features plus donation forms, event tools, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one simple platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
