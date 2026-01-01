EveryAction and Planning Center help you track donors and manage church operations, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar donated stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Planning Center
EveryAction charges $109/month plus card fees, and Planning Center adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
EveryAction and Planning Center require technical expertise and dedicated staff time to navigate complex interfaces. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management that work right out of the box.
EveryAction and Planning Center require lengthy setup processes and learning curves. Zeffy lets you create professional donation pages and start accepting gifts in minutes, not weeks.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which quickly adds up for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees. Track donors, send automated receipts, and generate reports without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus processing costs on every gift, reducing funds for your mission. Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you emails at zero cost, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
EveryAction charges $109/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift, eating into your budget. Zeffy provides donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports at zero cost, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Yes, but without the complexity or cost. Zeffy offers donor profiles, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reporting that's easy to use. No monthly fees, no per-transaction costs, no steep learning curves.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
