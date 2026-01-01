ProDon

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$109/month
plus card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Platform fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
Monthly fees
$109/month
Pricing varies by database size and solutions selected.
$168 per month
Explorer, Collaborator, Leader, Ambassador, and Visionary plans available; exact pricing requires quote.
Value for money
4.2
3.0

Features
4.2/5
Powerful but complex. Needs training and higher costs for small nonprofits.
3.0/5
Basic donor tools. Requires workarounds and separate integrations for most features.
Donations
EveryAction offers donation processing with transaction fees and monthly subscription costs that add up quickly for small nonprofits
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management, but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
Limited event ticketing features available only through higher-tier plans, making it expensive for occasional events
ProDon doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires additional setup fees and higher monthly costs for full functionality
ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't easily create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions
No built-in auction capabilities - would need third-party integrations that create additional complexity and costs
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - requires workarounds through general fundraising tools that aren't built for this purpose
ProDon lacks built-in raffle management. You'd need separate tools to sell tickets, track entries, and manage winner selection.
Online store
Basic merchandise sales through donation forms, but lacks proper inventory management and product catalog features
ProDon doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately.
Memberships
EveryAction offers membership management with automated renewals and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.
Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with detailed tracking and reporting capabilities, but the learning curve is steep and may require staff training or consultant support.
ProDon provides robust donor database management with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and custom fields for comprehensive donor profiles.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns, though the interface can be complex for staff without dedicated marketing experience.
ProDon includes basic email capabilities but lacks advanced segmentation, automation, and modern email design tools for effective donor communication.
Payment Processing
Processes donations and membership fees through integrated payment systems, but charges processing fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.
Processes donations and membership fees through integrated payment systems, but charges processing fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.

Payment methods
Donor management only, no payment processing
Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - EveryAction is a donor management platform that integrates with payment processors
Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - EveryAction doesn't handle payment processing directly
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - EveryAction is designed for donor management, not in-person payments
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.2/5
3.0/5 Unlimited Support
EveryAction offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
ProDon offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Hours
EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars EveryAction offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for donor management best practices
Help Center
EveryAction has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation
Email
EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level with phone and chat during business hours only class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">ProDon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan level with phone and chat during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img Tiered support based on subscription with phone and chat limited to business hours