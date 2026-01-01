EveryAction and Salesforce offer powerful donor management features, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly for small nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Every Action VS Salesforce
Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations to fund your mission instead of paying platform costs that eat into your budget.
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management platforms need consultants and training that small teams can't afford.
Zeffy includes everything you need at no cost, while CRM platforms charge extra for basic features like payment processing and email tools.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while EveryAction charges $109/month plus processing fees. You get donation tracking, automated receipts, and donor communications without the complexity or costs that drain your budget.
Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus setup fees and requires technical expertise. Zeffy provides donor management, payment processing, and reporting in one simple platform with no monthly fees or technical barriers.
Yes. While EveryAction and Salesforce focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy combines donor tracking with payment processing in one platform at zero cost. EveryAction charges $109/month plus fees, while Salesforce costs $60/user/month and requires technical expertise to set up properly.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees, and Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus setup costs. Zeffy offers the same donor management features with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
