Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$109/month
$109/month plus card fees
$60/user/month
$60/user/month plus card fees
Processing fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
N/A
No pricing information available
Platform fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
N/A
No separate platform fees - pricing is included in the per-user monthly subscription costs. Power of Us Program provides 10 free licenses to eligible nonprofits. Experience Cloud for Nonprofits: Customer Community $0.50/login/month or $1.25/member/month; Customer Community Plus $1.50/login/month or $3.75/member/month; Partner Community $2.50/login/month or $6.25/member/month
Monthly fees
$109/month
Starting price; varies based on database size and solutions selected
$60/user/month
Starting price for Enterprise Edition; pricing varies by plan
Value for money
4.2
4.0

Features
4.2/5
Powerful but complex. Steep learning curve and hidden costs add up fast for small teams.
4.0/5
Enterprise CRM requiring custom setup. Needs technical expertise and third-party tools to function.
Donations
EveryAction offers donation processing with transaction fees and monthly subscription costs that add up quickly for small nonprofits
Salesforce handles donation tracking and reporting well, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance. Payment processing needs separate integration.
Ticketing
Limited event ticketing features available only through higher-tier plans, making it expensive for smaller organizations
Salesforce doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need to integrate with external ticketing platforms and manually sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires additional setup and higher subscription tiers to access full features
Salesforce lacks native peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need third-party apps or custom development to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions
No built-in auction functionality - organizations must integrate with separate auction platforms at additional cost
Salesforce doesn't offer built-in auction tools. You'd need third-party apps or custom development to run auctions, then manually sync data back to your CRM.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - requires workarounds through general fundraising tools or third-party integrations
Salesforce doesn't offer raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track entries and manage winner selection.
Online store
Basic merchandise sales capabilities but lacks robust e-commerce features needed for effective online store management
Salesforce doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate with separate platforms like Shopify and manage data sync between systems.
Memberships
EveryAction offers membership management with automated renewals and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Salesforce requires custom development and third-party apps for membership management - complex setup for small nonprofits
Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with detailed tracking and reporting capabilities, but the complexity often requires expensive training and consultant support for small teams.
Robust CRM with extensive customization options, but requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance for nonprofits
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features, but the learning curve is steep and requires dedicated staff time to master effectively.
Email marketing requires Salesforce Marketing Cloud or third-party integrations - adds complexity and cost for small teams
Payment Processing
Processes donations and membership payments with multiple gateway options, but charges processing fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.
Processes donations and membership payments with multiple gateway options, but charges processing fees on top of monthly software costs, reducing your fundraising impact.

Payment methods
CRM-focused platform with no built-in payments
Third-party processors required with extra fees
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - EveryAction is a CRM platform, not a payment processor
Supported through third-party integrations - requires additional payment processor fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - EveryAction doesn't handle payment processing or digital wallet transactions
Supported through third-party payment processors - additional setup and fees required
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party payment processors with additional fees
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - EveryAction is designed for donor management, not in-person payment collection
Not supported - Salesforce focuses on donor management, not direct payment processing

Customer Support
4.2/5
4.0/5
Unlimited Support
EveryAction offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Salesforce offers tiered support plans - unlimited support available with Premier+ plans only
Phone Support / Office Hours
EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours
Salesforce provides phone support during standard business hours for Premier support customers
Webinars
EveryAction offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Salesforce offers Trailhead Academy with regular training sessions and educational webinars for users
Help Center
EveryAction has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Salesforce maintains Trailhead help center with extensive documentation and community forums
Email
EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours
Salesforce provides live chat support for customers during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Nonprofit-focused support with phone, chat, and webinars — access level depends on your plan tier
Business-focused support with extensive resources — phone help limited to Premier+ customers only