EveryAction and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Stratus Live
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
🛠️
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management platforms need ongoing technical maintenance.
🎟️
Zeffy includes built-in fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and ticketing that donor management systems don't offer.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees and StratusLive charges $99/month plus fees per gift. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, and automated receipts without the complexity of EveryAction or StratusLive. No technical setup required, no monthly fees, and your team can start managing donors immediately without training or dedicated staff time.
Yes, Zeffy manages donations, sends automated thank-you emails, and tracks donor engagement all in one place. Unlike EveryAction's complex interface or StratusLive's limited features, Zeffy works for volunteers and small teams without overwhelming them.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees, while StratusLive charges $99/month plus fees per gift. Zeffy has zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but there's no required monthly cost eating into your budget.
Zeffy works right out of the box without technical setup or staff training. While EveryAction and StratusLive require dedicated time to learn complex interfaces, Zeffy lets volunteers manage donor profiles, track giving history, and send thank-you emails immediately.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
