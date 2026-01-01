EveryAction and Tessitura offer powerful donor management systems, but they come with high costs and complex setups that can overwhelm small teams. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and fundraising tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Tessitura
EveryAction charges $109/month plus card fees, and Tessitura costs $8,000+/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
EveryAction requires technical expertise and Tessitura needs dedicated staff. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, auctions, and ticketing without the learning curve.
EveryAction demands complex setup and Tessitura requires months of implementation. Zeffy lets you create donation pages and start accepting gifts in minutes.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus card fees and requires technical expertise to set up. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, and you can start managing donors in minutes without any technical skills.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and is built for large arts venues with complex needs. Zeffy gives small nonprofits everything they need to track donors and donations at zero cost, with simple tools that work right away.
Unlike EveryAction and Tessitura that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, raffles, and online stores. All free, so you keep 100% of every donation.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus fees, while Tessitura runs $8,000+ monthly. Both require technical staff and complex setup. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools at zero cost with no monthly fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, raffles, and online stores. Unlike EveryAction or Tessitura that focus only on tracking, Zeffy handles your complete fundraising needs without any fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
