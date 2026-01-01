FirstGiving charges 7.5% per donation and is being phased out. Raise 365 takes 8% with technical issues. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands in fees annually.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FirstGiving VS Raise 365
💰
FirstGiving charges 5% platform fees plus 2.5% card fees, and Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
📲
FirstGiving forces donors to verify bank accounts and enter card details manually, and Raise 365 offers no digital wallets. Zeffy accepts one-tap payments so supporters can give in seconds.
🔓
FirstGiving is migrating to enterprise-only tools, and Raise 365 requires upgrades for ticketing and raffles. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, email, and CRM in one place with no paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations. Unlike FirstGiving and Raise 365 that charge 5-7.5% in fees, you get donations, events, raffles, and donor management at zero cost. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. FirstGiving and Raise 365 lock these features behind paid plans or don't offer them at all. You get everything you need to fundraise in one place, free.
Our support team answers questions by email, chat, and phone with no paywalls. FirstGiving support is being phased out, and Raise 365 users report slow, unhelpful responses. You'll also find step-by-step guides and free webinars to help you succeed.
Yes. You can export your donor data and import it into Zeffy. Our support team helps you migrate contacts, donation history, and campaigns so you can start fundraising right away without losing years of donor relationships.
Donors love Zeffy's one-tap giving with Apple Pay and Google Pay, plus they know 100% goes to your cause. FirstGiving and Raise 365 require manual card entry and take cuts from donations, making giving harder and less impactful.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
