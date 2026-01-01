FirstGiving takes up to 7.5% per donation and is being phased out. RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% with paid tiers. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands in fees.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FirstGiving VS RallyUp
FirstGiving is migrating to Frontstream's enterprise model with limited support for small nonprofits. RallyUp locks raffles and peer-to-peer behind paid tiers and charges 2.9-6.9% platform fees. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, completely free.
FirstGiving takes up to 7.5% per donation and RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% depending on campaign type. Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees through voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
FirstGiving requires enterprise setup and RallyUp charges extra for raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, memberships, raffles, auctions, email tools, and donor CRM with zero fees and no upgrades required.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, memberships, raffles, and auctions. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of what they give to your organization goes directly to you.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles at no cost. You get everything in one platform without paying for add-ons or premium tiers like other platforms require.
Our team responds in under 6 hours on average. We're fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work, so you get answers that actually help you reach your goals faster.
With Zeffy, you never have to worry about fee changes. We've committed to zero fees forever. FirstGiving is being phased out after acquisition, and RallyUp's fees vary by campaign type. Zeffy keeps it simple: 100% of donations always go to your mission.
Yes. You can export your donor data and import it into Zeffy. Our support team helps you migrate contacts, donation history, and campaigns so you can start fundraising right away without losing any donor relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
