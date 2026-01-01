FirstGiving VS RallyUp

FirstGiving takes up to 7.5% per donation and is being phased out. RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% with paid tiers.

FirstGiving VS RallyUp: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
FirstGiving
RallyUp
RallyUp
Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and RallyUp

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for all fundraising activities?

Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, memberships, raffles, and auctions. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of what they give to your organization goes directly to you.

Can I run events and raffles without paying for upgrades?

Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles at no cost. You get everything in one platform without paying for add-ons or premium tiers like other platforms require.

How quickly does Zeffy's support team respond to questions?

Our team responds in under 6 hours on average. We're fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work, so you get answers that actually help you reach your goals faster.

What happens if FirstGiving or RallyUp change their fees?

With Zeffy, you never have to worry about fee changes. We've committed to zero fees forever. FirstGiving is being phased out after acquisition, and RallyUp's fees vary by campaign type. Zeffy keeps it simple: 100% of donations always go to your mission.

Can I migrate my donor data from FirstGiving or RallyUp to Zeffy?

Yes. You can export your donor data and import it into Zeffy. Our support team helps you migrate contacts, donation history, and campaigns so you can start fundraising right away without losing any donor relationships.

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
