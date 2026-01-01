Snap! Raise

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
⚠️ Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies
$125/mo + 6.9% + card fees per gift
Varies
20% platform cut + card fees
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
N/A
Not charged separately - included in the 20% platform fee (no separate credit card processing fees)
Platform fees
N/A
No platform fees mentioned
20%
of total funds raised (can be reduced to 18% with team merchandise purchases)
Monthly fees
N/A
No pricing information available
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.7
4.51

Features
4.5/5
Powerful features but locked behind paid plans (from $125/month), including auctions and donor tools.
4.33/5
School-focused peer-to-peer fundraising with 20% fees; lacks CRM, memberships, or year-round tools.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields; advanced features require a paid plan.
Donation forms geared to school campaigns, but the platform takes a 20% fee on all donations.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration forms and check-in tools, available on paid plans.
Event ticketing via managed campaigns, requiring use of the full managed fundraising approach.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual pages and team leaderboards; part of paid plans.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with participant pages and team fundraising for schools and youth groups.
Auctions
Silent auction tools with mobile bidding, item management, and auto-outbid notifications on paid plans.
No auction tools; platform focuses exclusively on peer-to-peer school fundraising.
Raffles
Raffle campaigns with ticket sales and winner selection tools, included on higher-tier plans.
Raffle tools included as campaign features tied to managed fundraising for schools.
Online store
Product sales and merchandise store with inventory tracking, available on paid plans.
Online store functionality for selling merchandise as part of fundraising campaigns.
Memberships
Membership management with recurring billing, member portals, and tiered levels; requires paid plans.
No membership features; platform is designed for short-term fundraising campaigns.
Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation; full features on paid plans.
No standalone CRM or cross-campaign donor profiles; only basic donor tracking within campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools; available on paid plans.
No donor newsletters or ongoing communication tools; only campaign promotion emails are available.
Payment Processing
Stripe integration supporting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; standard processing fees apply.
No digital wallets, ACH, or in-person payment options; credit cards only and a 20% platform fee. standard processing fees apply.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No digital wallets, ACH, or in-person payment options; credit cards only and a 20% platform fee.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers; in-person payments not supported.
Credit cards only; digital wallets, ACH, and in-person payments not supported.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated processing with standard transaction fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards; charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile checkout.
Apple Pay and Google Pay not supported.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations, lowering processing costs for larger gifts.
ACH bank transfers not supported.
Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; requires separate hardware for events and face-to-face fundraising.
In-person payments not supported; platform focuses on online fundraising.

Customer Support
4.7/5
0.0/5
Unlimited Support
Support access depends on plan tier - free users get limited help, priority support starts at $99/mo
Support built for schools first - may not address unique challenges of other nonprofit types or missions
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - basic users rely on email and chat
Phone support available during business hours but may require navigating school-focused processes
Webinars
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - content not specifically tailored to nonprofit needs
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - content designed for school fundraising campaigns only
Help Center
Comprehensive resource library and guides accessible 24/7 without hidden fees or paywalls
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides built for nonprofits
Email
Email support with standard business hours response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Support built for schools first — may not address other nonprofit needs