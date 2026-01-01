Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% fees. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,000 on every $10,000 raised.
Flipcause VS Snap! Raise
Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% per gift. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes straight to your mission.
Flipcause locks raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer behind paid plans. Snap! Raise is built for schools, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management from day one — all free.
Flipcause limits support to paid tiers starting at $99/month. Snap! Raise focuses on short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, email, and phone support — plus tools that work all year long.
Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees or take cuts from donations, Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool completely free. You get donation forms, events, auctions, and donor management without paying $125/month or losing 20% of donations to platform fees.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit from day one. Other platforms limit support to paid plans or charge extra for help, but we believe every organization deserves real support.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero subscription fees, and zero transaction fees to nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Every nonprofit gets access to donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, memberships, and a full donor database from day one. No paid plans required. No features locked behind upgrades.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution when they give. This keeps Zeffy free for nonprofits while letting supporters choose to help sustain the platform. There's never any obligation or pressure.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
