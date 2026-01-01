Both Funraise and JustGiving take 5% from every donation. Compare features, support, and payment options to see which platform gives you more value for the same cost.
Funraise VS JustGiving
Funraise charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs. JustGiving takes up to 5% before you see a dollar. Zeffy is 100% free, so every donation goes straight to your mission.
Funraise and JustGiving require integrations or workarounds for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one place at no cost.
Funraise gates support by plan tier and prioritizes enterprise customers. JustGiving's team runs on UK hours with UK compliance expertise. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2–6 hour response times and real knowledge of US nonprofit regulations.
Yes. Zeffy's tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team accept donations from their phone at events. Funraise requires separate hardware and third-party setup, while JustGiving only works online.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free support with 2-6 hour response times during your working hours. Funraise gates support behind paid plans, and JustGiving's UK-based team operates on different schedules and regulations.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for all fundraising activities. Run donations, events, raffles, auctions, and membership drives without paying a cent. Funraise and JustGiving both charge 5% platform fees that add up quickly across campaigns.
No. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, online stores, and memberships in one platform. Funraise requires third-party integrations for auctions and raffles, while JustGiving lacks these tools entirely.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times for all nonprofits. Funraise gates support behind paid plans, and JustGiving's UK-focused team operates on different time zones and regulations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
