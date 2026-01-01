JustGiving

All-in-one Fundraising Features

Zero-Fees on Transactions

All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits

Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)

Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything

Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)

Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing

Varies
5% platform cut + card fees per gift

Varies
5% platform cut plus card fees

Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available

N/A
Payment processing fees apply; may vary if using Blackbaud Merchant Services (specific rate not explicitly stated for US)

Platform fees
N/A
No platform fees mentioned

0%
0% if processing via DAF (Donor Advised Fund); 5% if processing via Blackbaud Merchant Services

Monthly fees
N/A
No pricing information available

$0
No monthly subscription fee for US nonprofits

Value for money
N/A

N/A

Features

4.8/5
Feature-heavy platform with advanced fundraising tools, but requires paid plans and training.

4.0/5
Focused on donation and peer-to-peer fundraising but missing ticketing, memberships, and advanced CRM.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving, campaign pages, and donor-covered fees; full features require a paid plan.

Donation pages with recurring giving; availability limited to select countries.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration and check-in tools; available on higher-tier plans only.

No dedicated ticketing tools for galas or paid events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards; paid plan required for access.

Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual fundraiser pages and team leaderboards built in.

Auctions
No native auction tools; requires third-party integrations for silent or live auctions.

No auction features; focused on donation and peer-to-peer fundraising.

Raffles
No built-in raffle tools; requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds.

No raffle or lottery tools; requires third-party platforms for raffles.

Online store
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.

No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.

Memberships
Recurring giving programs with donor portals; limited tier management and self-service features.

No membership management; recurring donations available but no member portals or tier management.

Donor Management/CRM
Donor profiles with giving history, engagement tracking, and segmentation tools across campaigns.

Basic donor data and campaign reporting with limited CRM features compared to dedicated platforms.

Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates and automation; advanced features require a paid plan.

No campaign builder or donor newsletter tools; only automated thank-you emails and donation receipts.

Payment Processing
Stripe integration supporting credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers.

Integrated payment processing supporting cards and digital wallets; charges a 5% platform fee plus processing costs. full features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donation pages with recurring giving; availability limited to select countries.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event ticketing with registration and check-in tools; available on higher-tier plans only.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No dedicated ticketing tools for galas or paid events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards; paid plan required for access.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual fundraiser pages and team leaderboards built in.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No native auction tools; requires third-party integrations for silent or live auctions.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction features; focused on donation and peer-to-peer fundraising.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No built-in raffle tools; requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle or lottery tools; requires third-party platforms for raffles.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Recurring giving programs with donor portals; limited tier management and self-service features.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership management; recurring donations available but no member portals or tier management.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor profiles with giving history, engagement tracking, and segmentation tools across campaigns.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Basic donor data and campaign reporting with limited CRM features compared to dedicated platforms.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Built-in email campaigns with templates and automation; advanced features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No campaign builder or donor newsletter tools; only automated thank-you emails and donation receipts.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Stripe integration supporting credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing supporting cards and digital wallets; charges a 5% platform fee plus processing costs.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH for recurring gifts.

Credit cards and digital wallets only.

Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards through Stripe with standard processing fees.

Accepts all major credit and debit cards through JustGiving with a 5% platform fee plus payment processing.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe Checkout on donation forms.

Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay at checkout for faster mobile donations.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers supported for recurring donations to lower fees on larger gifts.

ACH bank transfers not supported.

Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; requires third-party hardware and integrations.

In-person payments not supported; online fundraising only and requires separate systems for events.

Customer Support

4.5/5

0.0/5

Unlimited Support
Support available on paid plans starting at $99/mo - no support during free trial and priority help reserved for enterprise customers

Support available but primarily focused on UK market with limited expertise on US nonprofit regulations

Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support limited to enterprise customers only - chat and email available on lower-tier paid plans

Phone support offered but only during UK business hours - challenging for US nonprofits in different time zones

Webinars
Limited webinar content with some training sessions gated to paid customers - no community forum or user groups available

No regular webinars or training sessions - limited educational resources for nonprofits

Help Center
Complete resource library and knowledge base available 24/7 - advanced training content gated to higher-tier plans

Help center with guides and tutorials but emphasizes UK charity regulations rather than US-specific rules

Email
Email support with response times that vary by plan - enterprise customers get priority while smaller nonprofits wait longer

Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising periods like year-end

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users

Support built for UK charities, not US nonprofits no support during free trial and priority help reserved for enterprise customers</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support available but primarily focused on UK market with limited expertise on US nonprofit regulations</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support limited to enterprise customers only - chat and email available on lower-tier paid plans</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support offered but only during UK business hours - challenging for US nonprofits in different time zones</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited webinar content with some training sessions gated to paid customers - no community forum or user groups available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No regular webinars or training sessions - limited educational resources for nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Complete resource library and knowledge base available 24/7 - advanced training content gated to higher-tier plans</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Help center with guides and tutorials but emphasizes UK charity regulations rather than US-specific rules</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with response times that vary by plan - enterprise customers get priority while smaller nonprofits wait longer</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising periods like year-end</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for UK charities, not US nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>