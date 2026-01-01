Give Lively charges 2.2% + $0.30 per donation. JustGiving takes 5% off the top. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,200 vs $5,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS JustGiving
💸
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout. JustGiving takes 5% off the top. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🧩
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. JustGiving doesn't offer ticketing, stores, or memberships. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one place.
🧾
Give Lively adds confusing surcharges at checkout. JustGiving takes a 5% cut before your donors even see the receipt. Zeffy keeps it simple: what they give is what you get.
Give Lively and JustGiving pass processing fees to your donors at checkout. Zeffy covers all transaction fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Give Lively and JustGiving require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place, so you can manage everything without switching tools.
Give Lively offers limited support channels, while JustGiving runs on UK time with UK-focused guidance. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who know US compliance and respond when you need help most.
Give Lively only offers ACH for recurring gifts, and JustGiving doesn't support bank transfers at all. Zeffy accepts ACH payments, credit cards, and digital wallets online, plus our mobile app lets you process donations at events without extra hardware.
Give Lively requires paid plans for full features, and JustGiving lacks key tools like auctions and stores entirely. Zeffy includes everything you need in one free platform — donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and member management.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
