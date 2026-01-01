Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus 2.9% on every donation — $4,190 in fees on $50,000 raised.
Give Lively VS Salsa Labs
Give Lively passes card fees to donors at checkout. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every dollar goes to your mission.
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Salsa Labs gates key features behind higher-tier plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email in one place at zero cost.
Give Lively offers email support that slows down during busy seasons. Salsa Labs reserves priority help for paid tiers starting at $149/month. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond when you need help most.
Yes. You can export your donor data from both platforms and import it into Zeffy's CRM. Our support team helps you migrate your data and get set up quickly, so you can start fundraising without interruption.
Zeffy is built for small nonprofits with no setup costs, monthly fees, or transaction charges. You get donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing from day one — everything you need to start fundraising at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
