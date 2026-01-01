GiveSmart costs $3,000 annually before you raise a dollar. JustGiving takes 5% off every donation. Both charge fees — $2,500 lost on $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS JustGiving
GiveSmart costs $3,000/year before you raise a dollar. JustGiving takes 5% off every donation. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, so your budget goes to your mission, not software.
GiveSmart is built for big galas. JustGiving handles peer-to-peer well but sends you elsewhere for events and merch. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and stores in one place.
GiveSmart limits ACH to large gifts and has no mobile card reader. JustGiving doesn't accept bank transfers or process in-person payments. Zeffy handles credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and tap-to-pay at events with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships with zero platform fees. Unlike GiveSmart's $3,000/year subscription or JustGiving's 5% cut, you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. GiveSmart gates support by pricing tier, and JustGiving runs on UK hours. We're here for you regardless of your budget or size.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero processing fees. JustGiving lacks ACH and in-person tools, while GiveSmart charges 3.5% on all transactions.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one place with zero fees. GiveSmart focuses mainly on events, and JustGiving lacks auctions, stores, and memberships entirely.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost during US hours. GiveSmart limits support by plan tier, and JustGiving operates on UK time with limited US nonprofit expertise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
