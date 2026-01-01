GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% fees. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Zeffy keeps your fundraising completely free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS Snap! Raise
GiveSmart requires $3,000/year subscriptions and Snap! Raise takes 20% of what you raise. Zeffy charges zero fees so you can run donations, events, and campaigns without platform costs eating into your budget.
GiveSmart is built for big galas and Snap! Raise only handles school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one place — so you can fundraise year-round without switching tools.
GiveSmart charges 3.5% on every transaction and Snap! Raise takes 20% of total funds raised. Zeffy covers all processing fees through voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of what your community gives goes directly to your work.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees, platform fees, or hidden costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and memberships in one platform. You don't need separate event software or multiple subscriptions to fundraise throughout the year.
Most nonprofits launch their first campaign in minutes. There's no complex onboarding or training required. Create a form, customize it to match your brand, and start accepting donations right away.
Unlike platforms that charge thousands in annual fees plus processing costs, Zeffy gives you everything you need for free. You get donations, events, donor management, and email tools without paying subscription fees or losing money to platform cuts.
Yes. While some platforms focus only on events or campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising calendar. Run donation drives, sell tickets, manage memberships, and send newsletters all from one place with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
