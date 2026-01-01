Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. Givestar takes $1,900. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0 and gives you the same tools.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givestar VS Snap! Raise
🆓
Givestar takes 1.9% + 20p and Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of what your community gives goes to your mission.
🎟️
Givestar handles donations well but you'll need other tools for events and memberships. Snap! Raise is built for short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donation forms, ticketing, raffles, auctions, donor management, and email tools in one platform.
🤝
Zeffy's support team responds in 2–6 business hours and specializes in nonprofit fundraising. You'll get clear answers from people who understand your work, not generic responses built for schools or corporate clients.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees for everything — donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms that charge fees or require paid plans for advanced features, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, donor CRM, and email tools — all in one place, all fee-free.
Zeffy's support team responds within 2–6 business hours and specializes in nonprofit fundraising. You'll get clear answers from people who understand your work, not generic support that makes you wait days.
Yes. Unlike Givestar and Snap! Raise, which focus on basic donations or school campaigns, Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores — all with zero fees. You won't need multiple tools or paid upgrades.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers — all with zero processing fees. Your donors get more payment options while you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript